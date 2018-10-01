A US Navy ship had an "unsafe" interaction with a Chinese warship Sunday while the US vessel was conducting a freedom of navigation operation near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, two US defense officials told CNN.
One official initially said the Chinese destroyer came as close as 45 feet to the USS Decatur, however two defense officials put the distance between the two ships at as much as 135 feet.
Asia
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
China
Continents and regions
East Asia
Marine transportation
Marine vessels
Military
Military vessels
North America
The Americas
Transportation and warehousing
United States
This incident comes amid heightened US-China tensions over a broad range of issues. Chinese ships often shadow US vessels during freedom of navigation operations but those interactions are usually considered safe.
CNN reported Sunday the USS Decatur sailed within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson reefs in the Spratly Islands as part of what the US Navy calls freedom of navigation operations, which are meant to enforce the right of free passage in international waters.
While the Navy conducts such freedom of navigation operations all over the world, China is particularly sensitive about the operations when they come near areas where the Chinese government has built islands and established military facilities on disputed maritime features.
Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that the "unsafe" interaction took place near the Spratly Islands.
Related Content
- Chinese warship in 'unsafe' encounter with US destroyer, amid rising US-China tensions
- Chinese admiral cancels meeting with US counterpart amid tensions
- British warship sails near Chinese-controlled islands in South China Sea
- China challenged Australian warships in South China Sea, reports say
- US, China hold quiet military talks amid NKorea tensions
- South Korea's Moon to visit China amid North Korea tensions
- US rebrands Pacific Command amid tensions with China
- China cancels US warship visit to Hong Kong amid military sanction backlash