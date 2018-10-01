Clear

Charles Aznavour, singer dubbed 'France's Frank Sinatra,' dies aged 94

Veteran French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour, whose illustrious career spanned more than eight deca...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 9:57 AM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 9:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Veteran French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour, whose illustrious career spanned more than eight decades, has died at the age of 94, his spokeswoman told CNN on Monday.

He died in the French Alps where he had a house, said spokeswoman Vincence Stark.

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Europe

France

Frank Sinatra

Western Europe

Aznavour, who was born to Armenian immigrant parents in Paris in 1924, is perhaps best known for his hits "She" and "Hier Encore."

Last year Aznavour was added to Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and in 1998 was named CNN entertainer of the century.

The singer, who penned and recorded over 1,000 songs, was sometimes dubbed the French Frank Sinatra for his rousing, mournful style.

Indeed Aznavour collaborated with Sinatra, along with other musical legends Elton John and Liza Minelli.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
One more day of sunshine before rain moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason's Root Beer Drive-In

Image

Haunted Halloween Happenings, Terre Haute Parks Dept.

Image

Kiwanis Club hosts Pancake Day to raise money

Image

Motorcycle ride kicks off Toys For Tots campaign

Image

Fire Prevention Celebration in W Terre Haute

Image

Community helps 'Stuff The Truck' to help families in need

Image

Community comes together to cleanup Terre Haute

Image

Local church holds 5k

Image

UPDATE: Edgar County man dies after Friday night crash

Image

VCSC is moving forward with procedures to terminate the contract of Dr. Daniel Tanoos

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game