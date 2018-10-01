Clear

Six arrested in Germany on suspicion of forming neo-Nazi terror group

German federal prosecutors say they have detained six men who are suspected of having formed a far-right ter...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 8:48 AM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 8:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

German federal prosecutors say they have detained six men who are suspected of having formed a far-right terrorist organization in the eastern German city of Chemnitz.

In a statement issued Monday, prosecutors said they believe the six men, all German nationals between 20 and 30 years old, had founded a group called "Revolution Chemnitz" and planned to carry out armed attacks against foreigners and political enemies.

Arrests

Chemnitz

Communism

Continents and regions

Counterterrorism

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Discrimination

Europe

Forms of government

Germany

Government and public administration

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

National security

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Unrest, conflicts and war

Western Europe

They are also suspected of seeking to acquire semiautomatic weapons.

The men will be questioned by an investigating magistrate from the Federal Court of Justice Monday and Tuesday, the statement said.

A seventh man, 31, was arrested in a separate case last month.

More than 100 police officers took part in the arrests in the states of Saxony and Bavaria, and several properties linked to the men were searched, the prosecutors said.

The protests in Chemnitz were triggered by the death of Daniel Hillig and subsequent arrests of an Iraqi and a Syrian man. The Iraqi man has since been released from custody. During the disturbances, neo-Nazi demonstrators made Hitler salutes and chased foreigners through the streets.

The statement from prosecutors said the arrested men belonged to the skinhead and neo-Nazi element in Chemnitz and Saxony.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
One more day of sunshine before rain moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Haunted Halloween Happenings, Terre Haute Parks Dept.

Image

Kiwanis Club hosts Pancake Day to raise money

Image

Motorcycle ride kicks off Toys For Tots campaign

Image

Fire Prevention Celebration in W Terre Haute

Image

Community helps 'Stuff The Truck' to help families in need

Image

Community comes together to cleanup Terre Haute

Image

Local church holds 5k

Image

UPDATE: Edgar County man dies after Friday night crash

Image

VCSC is moving forward with procedures to terminate the contract of Dr. Daniel Tanoos

Image

We're looking to hold onto the sunshine to start the work week off,

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game