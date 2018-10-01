Clear

Iran fires missiles into Syria in response to Ahvaz parade attack

Iran launched multiple missiles into eastern Syria early Monday targeting militants allegedly involved...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 3:16 AM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 3:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Iran launched multiple missiles into eastern Syria early Monday targeting militants allegedly involved in the September 22 attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, according to state media.

Six ballistic missiles were launched from Kermanshah, Iran, and hit targets in the Al Bukamal district of eastern Syria, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported citing a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Seven military drones also fired missiles into the area, the statement added.

Ahvaz

Armed forces

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Iran

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military operations

Military weapons

Shootings

Syria

United Arab Emirates

Unrest, conflicts and war

Weapons and arms

Parades and marches

The missiles had "death to America," "death to Israel" and "death to Saudi Arabia" written on them, according to the semi-official Fars News.

Multiple individuals responsible for the Ahvaz attack were killed or injured in the strike, IRNA reported without specifics.

"Security of the Iranian people is the Armed Forces' redline and the IRGC spares no efforts in maintaining peace and security," the IRGC statement said, according to IRNA.

The attack on Ahvaz killed 29 people and wounded 70 others, with civilians and military personnel among the casualties, IRNA previously reported.

Iran vows to punish perpetrators

Last week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of financing the perpetrators and threatened to "harshly punish" the masterminds.

"According to the reports, this cowardly act was committed by the same people who are saved by the Americans whenever they are trapped in Syria and Iraq and whose hands are in the pockets of Saudi Arabia and the UAE," Khamenei said, according to his official website.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said "official incitement against the UAE in Iran is unfortunate" and that "Tehran's accusations are baseless."

The September 22 parade was part of nationwide celebrations in Iran to mark the 30th anniversary of the end of its eight-year war with Iraq.

Gunmen opened fire on armed forces marching inside a park as well as spectators who had gathered to watch the parade, Iranian armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi told Mehr, a semi-official Iranian news agency.

