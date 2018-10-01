Clear

Puerto Rico governor set to endorse in Florida races -- with some controversy

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to endorse the two Democratic candidates for statewide office...

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to endorse the two Democratic candidates for statewide office in Florida on Monday at two separate events in the state.

Rosselló will first hold an event with Sen. Bill Nelson at 10:30 a.m. in Orlando where Nelson's campaign is teasing a "major announcement." The campaign has not said what that announcement will be and refused to comment directly -- but a source with direct knowledge of the event's plans say an endorsement is expected.

Separately, a second source with knowledge of Rosello's intentions confirmed that an endorsement is planned.

Later in the day, Rosselló will appear at an event with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum. The Gillum campaign is also promising a "major announcement," but would not say if an endorsement is expected.

Rosselló is a Democrat, but generally walks a fine line when it comes to his relationships with politicians of all stripes. He has been very cautious to avoid direct criticism of President Donald Trump in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Rosselló has also had a very good working relationship with Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, who is challenging Nelson for Senate. Rosselló has made several trips to the state.

