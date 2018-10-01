Country music marks one year since Las Vegas massacre with moment of silence

A version of this article first appeared in the Reliable Sources newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

One year later: Why?

It has been one year since the deadliest single-day mass shooting in modern US history, the concert massacre in Las Vegas. There's going to be a sunrise remembrance ceremony hosted by local officials on Monday morning, including 58 seconds of silence.

I wanted to highlight this -- amid all the SCOTUS news and everything else -- because the loss was so profound and the motive is still a mystery. "One year after Stephen Paddock killed 58 Las Vegas concertgoers, criminal psychologists and threat-assessment experts are still puzzling over why," Zusha Elinson writes in Monday's WSJ. While "several hypotheses on the Las Vegas gunman's possible psychopathy and desire for infamy have begun to emerge," the short answer is we still don't really know...

So many survivors

Hundreds were shot. Thousands were at the concert. "There are more than 20,000 survivors of the attack, and many have united in the year since, forming Facebook groups, text chains and meeting up in person," WaPo's Heather Long reports in this remarkable story about one hero of the shooting who has been diagnosed with PTSD...

Country music's moment of silence

Per Kurt Bardella in the Morning Hangover, "the country music community will observe a 58-second moment of silence" on Monday morning. Rolling Stone says radio stations and other outlets will pause just after 10 a.m. PT Monday.

Jason Aldean, who was performing when the attack took place, was back in Vegas the other day for the iHeartRadio Festival. Last year's shooting "strained the gun culture that has long permeated country music, with some major stars taking the once-unthinkable measure of calling for stricter firearm regulations," the Nashville Tennessean says in this look at the industry's responses...

A scare on Saturday night

MSNBC was televising the Global Citizen Festival in NYC when a fence barrier collapsed, startling the crowd with a loud noise. Some people thought it was gunshots, and there was a stampede. MSNBC cut to a wide shot of the crowd, then to commercials, before coming back and explaining what had happened.Chris Hayes and co. reassured the audience that there was no shooting.

Las Vegas Review-Journal alum Steph Grimes was there... "I really did think I heard gunshots," she tweeted, "and everyone was running and yelling about shots so we ran. It really says something pathetic about our country that we immediately think 'shooting' when we hear something loud."

Media week ahead calendar

-- Monday: The Supreme Court begins its new term...

-- Monday night: News & Doc Emmys in NYC...

-- Tuesday: A few notable new nonfiction titles: "Good and Mad" by Rebecca Traister, "The Fifth Risk" by Michael Lewis, "The Red and the Blue" by Steve Kornacki, and "Ship of Fools" by Tucker Carlson...

-- Thursday: CNNMoney becomes CNN Business! Here's a preview...

-- Friday: This year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate announcement...

-- Friday: "'Venom' and 'A Star is Born' kick off the fall movie season, in what should be a potent one-two punch," Brian Lowry notes...

Epic day for ESPN

"For the first time in history, MLB's regular season will conclude with two different tiebreakers." So ESPN's afternoon starts with a 1 p.m. game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs... Then a 4 p.m. tiebreaker between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers... Followed by "Monday Night Football" as usual...

If you're in DC...

I'll be speaking at the start of the 25th season of The Kalb Report. The session title is "Truth Be Told: Journalism in the Age of Trump." The real draw are the other speakers: Ted Koppel, Emily Rooney, David Folkenflik, and moderator Marvin Kalb. The event begins at 8 p.m. at the National Press Club... Admission info here...

The Atlantic Festival starts Tuesday

The Atlantic is still adding speakers to its DC lineup... Hillary Clinton will be the opening interview on Tuesday... But I wanted to note the number of key senators who will be there: Sens. Chris Coons, Jeff Flake, and Lindsey Graham are all scheduled to participate...

>> JUST ANNOUNCED: Kamala Harris will be in conversation with Laurene Powell Jobs on Wednesday afternoon...

FOR THE RECORD

-- CA Gov. Jerry Brown signed the nation's strictest net neutrality bill into law on Sunday... (CNNMoney)

-- And the Trump administration immediately sued CA, "setting up a high-stakes legal showdown over the future of the Internet..." (WaPo)

-- Michael Barbaro's Sunday night tease: "A powerful two-part episode of the Daily in the works for tomorrow..."

-- What political reporters are sharing: Ryan Lizza's story about Devin Nunes's family farm... It's an incredible tale, with many media angles... (Esquire)