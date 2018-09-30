Clear

Conway: I'm a victim of sexual assault

Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, discusses the testimonies of Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh.

Posted: Sep. 30, 2018 12:17 PM
Updated: Sep. 30, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said Sunday that the FBI investigation into sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "will be limited in scope, it's meant to last one week, and ... it's not meant to be a fishing expedition."

Conway's comments came in response to a question from CNN "State of the Union" anchor Jake Tapper on whether the White House has directed the FBI to only investigate certain accusations against Kavanaugh, who has denied the allegations.

"The White House is not getting involved in the FBI investigation in that way," Conway said. "The President has said he very much respects the independence of the FBI and feels, as he said last night, that they should look into anything that is credible within that limited scope."

When pressed on what "limited scope" means, Conway said, "That's up to the FBI. In other words, I'm not involved in those specific conversations."

Two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN that Senate Republicans were working with White House counsel Don McGahn, who was "trying to make it as narrow as possible."

The FBI has started investigating Christine Blasey Ford's allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high schoolers. FBI agents are also expected to interview several people who Ford said were present at the party where the alleged assault took place, including Mark Judge, Patrick J. Smyth and Leland Keyser, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Deborah Ramirez, another woman who came forward with allegations against Kavanaugh, has been contacted by the FBI, according to an attorney for Ramirez.

As of Sunday morning, there was no indication that the FBI was going to talk to Julie Swetnick, who also came forward with allegations against Kavanaugh as well as Judge. Two Republican sources familiar with the matter have told CNN that the hope is that when investigators sit down with Judge, they will ask him not only about Ford's allegations, but also about those made by Swetnick. Judge has denied any memory of the assault Ford described and said in a statement that he categorically denied Swetnick's allegations.

Conway said she did not believe McGahn would have restricted who the FBI could talk to.

"I don't think Don McGahn would do that, but I've not talked to him about it," Conway said.

In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders used similar language as Conway in discussing the scope of the FBI probe.

"The White House is not micromanaging this process," Sanders said. "The Senate is dictating the terms."

When asked if McGahn had given the FBI a list of interviewees, Sanders said, "Not that I'm aware of."

"The White House counsel has allowed the Senate to dictate what these terms look like and what the scope of the investigation is," Sanders said.

She added, "This can't become a fishing expedition like the Democrats would like to see it be."

Trump said on Saturday that the FBI had "free rein" to investigate Kavanaugh. The President ordered the probe into Kavanaugh on Friday after Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake pushed for one at the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation vote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Sunshine and warmth to end the weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Fans get first look at Hoosier Hysteria

Image

Fall Like Weekend

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game