Warren: I will look at running for president

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told supporters at a town hall that after the midterm elections, she will take "a hard look at running for president."

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 8:47 PM
Updated: Sep. 29, 2018 8:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Saturday she will consider a presidential run in 2020 after the midterm elections are over.

"It's time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government and that includes a woman at the top," the Democratic senator told a town hall crowd in Holyoke, Massachusetts. "So here's what I promise: After November 6, I will take a hard look at running for president."

Warren, who is defending her seat this year against a challenge from Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl, had previously downplayed expectations of a run saying she is focused on her work in the Senate.

"It is really important that we focus on midterm elections and stop acting like the only important shiny object in the room is 2020," she told reporters during her speech at the National Press Club in August. "The important fight coming up right now is midterm election, and that's true in Massachusetts, It's true all across this country."

Warren has long been considered a potential 2020 Democratic presidential nominee to take on President Donald Trump. However, she would likely face a highly contested primary race, as several other high-profile Democrats are mulling runs for the highest office, including former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

