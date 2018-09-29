Clear

Settle down, guys. A skull-shaped asteroid is not headed for Earth this Halloween

Despite what your social media feeds are telling you, an asteroid shaped like a skull is not going to zip by...

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 6:57 PM
Updated: Sep. 29, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Despite what your social media feeds are telling you, an asteroid shaped like a skull is not going to zip by Earth this Halloween.

Asteroid 2015 TB145 looked like a skull when it passed by our planet three years ago on Halloween. But now the object may be a bit less "humerous," because its shape may since have changed.

Asteroids and comets

Celestial bodies and objects

Earth

Government organizations - US

Halloween

Holidays and observances

NASA

Planets and moons

Space and astronomy

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

In 2015, the asteroid missed Earth by just 300,000 miles and was visible to those with good telescopes. This year, the closest it will come is 25 million miles -- which is way too far to tell what it looks like.

"This time it's not coming close enough (to Earth) to be any larger than a dot of light," said Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Center for Near Earth Object Studies.

The asteroid was previously estimated to be 2,000 feet in diameter. However, asteroids change shape over time, as they smash into other celestial objects and break apart.

What's more, the giant rock won't be at its closest until November 11, well after Halloween.

NASA says the asteroid is most likely a "dead" comet that once spewed debris across the solar system. In space talk, that means it has "shed its volatiles" that would produce the visible tail seen on some comets.

The asteroid was discovered October 10, 2015, by the University of Hawaii's Pan-STARRS-1 (Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System) telescope in Haleakala, on the island of Maui.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Beautiful weekend, slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fall Like Weekend

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game