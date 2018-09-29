Clear

Lawyer: Kavanaugh accuser cooperating with FBI

The FBI has reached out to interview Deborah Ramirez and she has agreed to cooperate with their investigation into the allegations she made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Ramirez's lawyer says.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 5:23 PM
Updated: Sep. 29, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The FBI has reached out to Deborah Ramirez, who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of inappropriate sexual behavior when they were in college, in its background investigation of the Supreme Court nominee, her lawyer has confirmed to CNN.

"We can confirm the FBI has reached out to interview Ms. Ramirez and she has agreed to cooperate with their investigation," Ramirez's attorney, John Clune, said in a statement. "Out of respect for the integrity of the process, we will have no further comment at this time."

The Washington Post first reported that the FBI has contacted Ramirez.

Ramirez came forward with her allegation in The New Yorker, telling the publication that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at dormitory party while the two were undergraduate students at Yale.

The FBI is also investigating the allegation of Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high schoolers in the Washington, DC, suburbs.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied both allegations.

On Friday, President Donald Trump directed the FBI to re-open its background investigation of his nominee after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona called for a one-week delay to the Senate floor vote on the nomination so that the agency could investigate Ford's allegations.

A senior GOP leadership aide told CNN that the first key procedural vote on the Senate floor on Kavanaugh's nomination would be no later than Friday and could happen sooner if the FBI wraps up its investigation before then.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Beautiful weekend, slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fall Like Weekend

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game