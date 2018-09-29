Clear

Next Women's March to be held in January

Nearly two years to the day after its inaugural march, countless women and other supporters are expected to ...

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 5:16 PM
Updated: Sep. 29, 2018 5:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nearly two years to the day after its inaugural march, countless women and other supporters are expected to take to the streets again early next year for the next Women's March.

March co-chair Linda Sarsour announced Saturday that the date of the third Women's March on Washington would be January 19, 2019. She told CNN's Christi Paul and Victor Blackwell on "New Day" that the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh -- which he has vehemently denied -- were a key motivator for activists.

Brett Kavanaugh

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Politics

Protests and demonstrations

US Congress

US Senate

Demographic groups

Females (demographic group)

Feminism

Gender equality

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

Women's March

"Women are outraged," Sarsour said. "We are enraged at the vote yesterday that came out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the Women's March thinks that the administration, that Republicans in America, particularly those who are elected officials, think that we were a one-hit wonder."

Sarsour lambasted the way the Judiciary Committee treated Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the panel on Thursday about her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a high school party. Kavanaugh also testified at the hearing, defending himself against the accusations in an emotional daylong hearing.

"We are outraged that we are talking about and putting victims on trial and talking about Doctor Ford in the way in which she was treated at that hearing," Sarsour said. "Brett Kavanaugh was disqualified before Christine Ford came out with her allegations, and we still think he's disqualified, and we are going to do everything we can to keep him off the Supreme Court."

Sarsour added that she and other activists had been protesting for several weeks leading up to the hearing to stop an appointment that she said would result in "our rights to be taken 40 years back."

"We have been occupying Senate offices for the last three weeks. We have engaged in mass civil disobedience. We have engaged in mobilization," Sarsour said.

"We will not go back and we will not allow our rights to be taken 40 years back," she added. "And this is what this lifetime appointment of Brett Kavanaugh does. This is serious. This is a generational fight and the Republicans want the Supreme Court and we're saying absolutely not, not on our watch."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Beautiful weekend, slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fall Like Weekend

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game