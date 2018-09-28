Clear

American flag that survived Hurricane Florence's winds is up for auction

An American flag shown on a livestream as it was shredded by the fury of Hurricane Florence is being auction...

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 12:06 AM
Updated: Sep. 29, 2018 12:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An American flag shown on a livestream as it was shredded by the fury of Hurricane Florence is being auctioned to help those impacted by the storm.

The flag stood at the Frying Pan Tower, an old US Coast Guard lighthouse 32 miles south of Bald Head Island, North Carolina. People online watched the flag being torn as Florence hit the North Carolina coast. (You can watch a timeline on Explore.org).

Accidents, disasters and safety

Auctions

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

Richard Neal, who bought the lighthouse in 2010 and is the primary owner, told CNN he came up with the idea of an auction after the attention the weather-beaten flag received online.

Neal said that as the storm was nearing, he received calls -- including calls from upset veterans -- about why the flag was not taken down. Frying Pan Tower later announced on its Facebook page the flag was going to be retired and replaced.

"Everyone loved the idea that it was being auctioned," Neal said, adding that after some debate, it was decided the money should go to the Hurricane Florence relief efforts of the American Red Cross.

The auction started Thursday and is scheduled to end Sunday night. By Friday night, the bidding on eBay had exceeded $7,000.

"A bit tattered and torn but like all who claim America to be home and are proud to do so, it still stands proud!" the listing says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

Image

Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game