2 children die after being left in hot cars in Florida

Two young children died in separate incidents after being left alone in hot cars Friday in Florida, police s...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 10:18 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 10:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two young children died in separate incidents after being left alone in hot cars Friday in Florida, police said.

A 1-year-old girl was found dead in a car at a Wawa gas station in Sanford, north of Orlando, said Seminole County Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Kealing.

The fire department responded to a report of a child locked in a car at about 4:50 p.m., Kealing said. The person with the baby is cooperating in the investigation, but Kealing did not identify the person.

He said it seems initially to be an accident.

The high in Sanford on Friday was 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier Friday afternoon in Orlando, a 4-year-old boy was found unconscious in a locked car and died later, Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson told CNN. Williamson said he could not comment on whether the incident was accidental.

A bystander found the boy in a car outside a school and took him to a nearby fire rescue station, CNN affiliate WESH reported.

The temperature at the time the boy was found was 92 degrees, according to WESH.

