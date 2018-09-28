Clear

New York DA probing allegations of sexual misconduct at CBS

The allegations of sexual misconduct at CBS have drawn the attention of the Manhattan district attorney's of...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 8:33 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 8:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The allegations of sexual misconduct at CBS have drawn the attention of the Manhattan district attorney's office.

The network which forced out Chairman and CEO Les Moonves three weeks ago has received subpoenas about those allegations from both the district attorney and the New York City Human Rights Commission, the company disclosed in a filing late Friday. The company said it is cooperating with the subpoenas. A spokesperson for CBS declined to comment about the filing.

The filing does not say exactly who is being investigated, the company or individuals. The district attorney has the power to bring criminal charges against individuals. A spokesperson for the office declined to say whether Moonves or any other individual is a subject of investigation. A spokesperson for Moonves could not be reached Friday evening.

The company had disclosed on August 1 that it had hired two outside law firms to conduct an investigation into allegations against Moonves, executives at CBS News and cultural issues at all levels of CBS. Its filing Friday said that probe is ongoing.

Despite the earlier allegations and the probe, Moonves remained atop the media company until September 9, when The New Yorker published a follow-up story in which additional women made allegations of either physically forced or coerced oral sex. Moonves admitted to consensual relations with three of the women named in the article but denied what he called the "appalling accusations" in the report.

In May, the Manhattan District Attorney's office charged movie producer Harvey Weinstein with rape in the first and third degrees and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree. The New Yorker was one of the publications that broke the story of allegations against Weinstein. Weinstein, who has maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone, pleaded not guilty in the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

Image

Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event

Image

Veterans honored in one local community with a a blue star memorial plaque

Image

Pushing out suicide awareness

Image

Gary Finney is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual abuse

Image

A social media app may have saved a local school from a shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game