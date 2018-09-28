Clear

Trump: Ford's testimony was very compelling

President Trump comments on the testimonies of Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 6:56 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 7:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In Maryland, 11 state lawmakers have asked Montgomery County law enforcement officials to investigate the 36-year-old sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh that have gripped the nation.

Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a vacancy on the US Supreme Court. He has been accused by Christine Blasey Ford of attacking her when both were teenagers in Montgomery County in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh and Ford testified at a Senate hearing Thursday, at which he again denied the allegations.

On Friday, senators agreed to delay a vote on his nomination for up to a week while the FBI investigates.

And in a letter dated Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police J. Thomas Manger and Montgomery County State's Attorney John J. McCarthy responded to the state legislators' request that they investigate Ford's claim, noting that the victim would have to file a complaint in order to trigger an investigation.

"To date, there have been no criminal reports filed with the Montgomery County Department of Police that would lead to the initiation of any criminal investigation related to Judge Kavanaugh," they wrote.

But even if a complaint was filed, any prosecution would likely be barred by the statute of limitations under the law in the early 1980s. The letter explained: "The law at the time the offense occurred is the law that must be applied to any charges that might be brought. For example, in 1982, assault and attempted rape were both misdemeanors and subject to a one-year statute of limitations."

The law changed in 1996 to remove a statute of limitations on prosecuting attempted rape.

Law enforcement officials, however, say any victims could still come forward. Montgomery County officials "stand ready to investigate any sexual assault allegation from any victim where the incident occurred in our jurisdiction."

Montgomery County Police have repeatedly said they have not received any complaint from any victim associated with Kavanaugh. Maryland State Police told CNN the same thing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homemade Apple Dumplings and Bazaar

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Couple rescues California family from burning car

Image

Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

Image

A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game