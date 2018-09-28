Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:-- A Senate panel approved Brett Kav...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 5:33 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 5:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- A Senate panel approved Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the US Supreme Court, but Republican Sen. Jeff Flake's last-minute request for a full FBI investigation could delay the floor vote for at least a week. Follow live updates here.

-- In other political news, President Donald Trump signed a massive spending package that averts a government shutdown, a White House aide confirmed.

-- Did Facebook force you to log out of your account today? You may be one of the 50 million users whose information was exposed in an attack Facebook discovered earlier this week.

-- A white officer who was caught on video shooting a black man in the back was officially charged with criminal homicide in Nashville.

-- A series of earthquakes hit Indonesia on Friday, including a 7.5-magnitude tremor that left at least one person dead and 10 others injured.

-- Instagram star and former 'Miss Baghdad' Tara Fares was shot and killed by two motorcyclists on Thursday. Fares is the third woman linked to Baghdad's beauty industry to die in the past month.

-- The world's first human case of rat disease was diagnosed in Hong Kong. This confirms the disease can be passed from rats to humans. You've been warned.

-- There's now an entire college course dedicated to all things Anthony Bourdain, so dust off your notebooks and get ready to head back to school.

-- Next week is October (crazy, right?). The new month will bring some spooky series and movies that will be newly streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn TV.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homemade Apple Dumplings and Bazaar

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Couple rescues California family from burning car

Image

Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

Image

A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game