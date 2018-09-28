Clear

Mark Judge willing to cooperate with investigation, lawyer says

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge is willing to cooperate with "the FBI or any law enforcement agenc...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 5:32 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge is willing to cooperate with "the FBI or any law enforcement agency," his lawyer said in a statement on Friday.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake on Friday called for a delay on Kavanaugh's confirmation vote with the full Senate to give time for an FBI investigation into accusations against him.

Investigations

Mark Judge

Misc people

Brett Kavanaugh

Political Figures - US

"If the FBI or any law enforcement agency requests Mr. Judge's cooperation, he will answer any and all questions posed to him," attorney Barbara Van Gelder said of Judge.

Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual and physical assault while they were at a party during their high school years more than 30 years ago. Ford also claimed that Judge was in the room when the alleged assault took place.

He has so far declined to comment publicly beyond a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee denying knowledge of the incident.

On Friday, Judge also wrote a letter to the committee denying allegations from Julie Swetnick, who said Judge and Kavanaugh were present at a party where she was drugged and "gang raped."

"The allegations in the Swetnick affidavit are so bizarre that, even while suffering from my addiction, I would remember actions so outlandish," Judge wrote. "I categorically deny them."

Judge also denied having "fondled or grabbed women in an aggressive or unwanted manner" at parties between 1981 and 1983 or having "spiked punch to get anyone drunk" or seeing Kavanaugh do something similar. He also said he "never engaged in gang rape of any woman."

Swetnick did not identify Kavanaugh or Judge as her attacker in that incident. She said in her statement that there are two witnesses who can attest to her account, but she has not identified them publicly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homemade Apple Dumplings and Bazaar

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Couple rescues California family from burning car

Image

Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

Image

A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game