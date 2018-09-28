Clear

6 Palestinians killed by Israel forces in Gaza clashes, Palestinian ministry says

Six Palestinians have died after being shot Friday by Israeli soldiers along the fence that separates Gaza a...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Six Palestinians have died after being shot Friday by Israeli soldiers along the fence that separates Gaza and Israel, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Two boys were among those killed in the clashes that marked one of the deadliest days in Gaza for weeks.

Armed forces

Continents and regions

Gaza

Israel

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Palestinian Territory

Conflicts and wars

International relations

International relations and national security

Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Unrest, conflicts and war

More than 500 people were injured, 90 of them by live fire, the health ministry said.

The ministry identified the dead as Iyad Al Shaer, 20; Mohammed Al Hoom, 14; Naser Mosabeh, 12; Mohammed Inshasy, 18; and Mohammed Shakhsa and Mohammed Haniya, both 24.

The Israel Defense Forces said that about 20,000 Palestinians gathered along the fence in different locations. The demonstrators threw rocks and explosive devices at Israeli troops as well as tried to damage the fence, the Israeli army said.

Israeli soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and fired in accordance with standard operating procedures, the IDF said.

Israeli aircraft also carried out two airstrikes in response to the violence along the fence, the IDF said. Among the targets hit was what the IDF described as a Hamas post in northern Gaza.

The IDF said none of its soldiers were injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homemade Apple Dumplings and Bazaar

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Couple rescues California family from burning car

Image

Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

Image

A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game