Here's how the Senate Judiciary Committee voted

The 21 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 on Friday to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomin...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The 21 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 on Friday to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate. All Republicans senators voted yes and all Democrats voted no. Sen. Jeff Flake called for a one-week delay in Kavanaugh's nomination vote so that an FBI investigation can occur.

See how the committee voted below.

Those in favor of advancing the nomination

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana

Those opposed

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota

Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Delaware

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii

Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California

