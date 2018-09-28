Must-watch videos of the week

An animal surprises a kayaker, a teen's incredible survivor story, and a plane struggles to land in fierce winds. Here are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

A slimy slap in the face

Donald Trump Political Figures - US

Of all the things that can happen when you take to the water, being slapped by a seal with an octopus is not on the list of probable outcomes. However unlikely, that's what happened to an unsuspecting kayaker off the coast of New Zealand.

Things went sideways

This Air France jet was battered by 44 mph wind gusts as it attempted to land, but the plane turned sideways and stayed airborne feet above the ground.

Staring at Beto

It's perfectly normal to read articles about your political rival, but the internet is having fun after a photo of Ted Cruz showed him looking at his rival, Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

Drifting away

Aldi Novel Adilang drifted for 49 days at sea before he was rescued and brought home to Indonesia. The small wooden fishing platform held up and carried the 19-year-old for 1,594 miles to the waters of Guam.

Trump's line prompts laughter

Late-night hosts poke fun at the laughter President Donald Trump received during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, joking that the laughter was delayed because Trump's line had to be "translated into 80 different languages."