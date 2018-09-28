Psychologist connected to Larry Nassar case surrenders license to practice

A former Michigan State University psychologist has permanently surrendered his license to practice after allegedly failing to inform authorities of abuse of a minor by disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State physician Larry Nassar.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced a consent order against Gary Stollak on Friday.

The retired psychologist did not contest its finding that he violated the public health code with "conduct that constituted negligence or a failure to exercise due care," the department said in a statement.

As part of the consent order issued jointly with the state attorney general, Stollak's license to practice psychology cannot be "reinstated, reissued or reactivated at any future date."

The department said it investigated allegations that Stollak "failed to inform authorities of the suspected abuse of a minor patient" by Nassar.

The consent order said Stollak had retired from practice due to medical issues.

Nassar pleaded guilty last year to state charges of criminal sexual conduct and federal charges of child pornography. As part of his plea deal, Michigan courts allowed any and all of his victims to speak to him and put their experience in the public record.

Nearly 200 girls and women -- an "army of survivors," as they said -- came forward to describe harrowing tales of Nassar's abuse and to take on suspected enablers at Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee.

One of Nassar's accusers, Kyle Stephens, testified her parents took her to Stollak after she told them Nassar abused her, CNN affiliate WOOD reported. Stephens said Stollak failed to inform authorities about the allegations.

Stollak nor his attorney were immediately available for comment.

Stollak began working at Michigan State as a professor in 1966, according to university spokeswoman Melody Kindraka. He retired in 2007.

"His employment at MSU was strictly faculty," she said in an email. "He did not serve in any clinical role."

Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee have denied they helped cover up the abuse. Still, the organizations have seen major leadership shake-ups and face extensive legal investigations into their inner workings to find out who knew what, when they knew it and what they did about it.

In May, Michigan State agreed to pay $500 million to settle lawsuits brought by 332 Nassar victims.

The terms of the settlement included $425 million paid to current claimants, and $75 million set aside in a trust fund to protect "any future claimants alleging sexual abuse by Larry Nassar," according to a joint statement from plaintiffs' attorney John Manly and Michigan State.