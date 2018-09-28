This week in politics, GIF'd

The story of this week was clearly Thursday's Senate Judiciary testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were in high school.

If you missed any of it, you should catch up.

But other things happened this week, too: Here are some of the other big politics stories -- almost any of which would have been the big story in any other week -- in case you missed them:

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. At one point, the crowd laughed. But the thing that always distracts me is that armchair that speakers at the UN have to sit in for what seems like all of three seconds while they're being introduced. Now, don't get me wrong, I am the most vocal sitting desk supporter you are likely to find. But still, that chair doesn't even look that comfy.

Trump met with (former?) bestie French President Emmanuel Macron. Apparently Trump "went off" on Macron. I analyze every handshake between these two as if they're diplomatic Punxsutawney Phils, indicating the state of the relationship between two major world democracies.

Eagerly awaiting the remix of Cardi B's "I Like It" featuring Joe Biden where they change the line "I like those Balenciagas/the ones that look like socks" to "I like those Balenciagas/I like pulling up my socks." Totally kidding about a forthcoming Cardi B/Joey B collab. The former vice president is very busy being on CNN's Democratic power rankings list. But a girl can dream, can't she?

The other big Trump news was his first solo news conference in quite a while. It might look like it, but he is not telling those in the room that everything the light touches is their kingdom. (That is a "The Lion King" reference.)

Some good news out of the Capitol this week: The government probably isn't going to shut down. Here's House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi talking about all the work the House has to do. And so few days before the midterms left to do it!

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was scheduled to meet with the President on Thursday to talk about his future. Luckily, that can has been kicked down the road. This week had enough going on.

I used this as the GIF of the day in Wednesday's edition of The Point newsletter, and no word yet on whether Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke won the game of Nose Goes that (I think) he was playing.