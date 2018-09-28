Clear

F-35B jet crashes in South Carolina

A US Marine Corps F-35B crashed Friday in Beaufort County, South Carolina, near Marine Corp Air Station Beau...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 2:00 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US Marine Corps F-35B crashed Friday in Beaufort County, South Carolina, near Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort, a US military official told CNN.

The pilot ejected safely and is being evaluated for injury, according to the official.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Aircraft accidents

Continents and regions

North America

South Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Military

Military aircraft

While the jet has experienced mishaps in the past, a US defense official told CNN that this is the first time an F-35 has crashed.

The F-35B joint strike fighter conducted its first-ever airstrike on Thursday.

The F-35 stealth jet has been called the most expensive weapons system in history, and its development was beset by multiple delays before it was deemed combat ready.

Earlier on Friday the Pentagon announced a new contract for the next batch of F-35 aircraft, saying that the plane's contractor, Lockheed Martin had agreed to a reduced price.

The announced per-unit price tag for the Marine Corps F-35B was $115.5 million.

The F-35B is the only version of the aircraft that is able to land vertically like a helicopter. It can also take off in a much shorter space than other fighter jets.

The new contract means the price for the Air Force's variant of the jet, the F-35A, fell below $90 million for the first time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homemade Apple Dumplings and Bazaar

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Couple rescues California family from burning car

Image

Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

Image

A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game