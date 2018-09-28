URGENT - F-35B jet crashes in South Carolina

(CNN) -- A US Marine Corps F-35B crashed Friday in Beaufort County, South Carolina, near Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort, a US military official told CNN. The pilot is believed to have ejected but his status is unknown, the official said. The F-35B joint strike fighter conducted its first-ever airstrike on Thursday.
