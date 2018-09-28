Clear

Sears is now a penny stock

Sears stock has fallen into the bargain bin.In the latest indignity for a once-grand retailer, the sh...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 2:02 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 2:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sears stock has fallen into the bargain bin.

In the latest indignity for a once-grand retailer, the share price fell below $1 on Friday for the first time in the company's history, dropping as much as 15% to 85 cents in midday trading.

Falling into loose-change territory is more than embarrassing. Nasdaq, the exchange where Sears stock trades, could delist the company. That's a long process and would happen next year at the earliest.

Shares of Sears Holdings had already plunged 88% in the past year. They took another blow Monday, when CEO and primary shareholder Eddie Lampert warned the board that the company was running out of time and cash. He said Sears must restructure and cut its debt "without delay."

Lampert pointed to a $134 million debt payment due on October 15, and said the company must demonstrate to lenders by Monday that it has required levels of cash in reserve, which could itself prove difficult.

Sears' market value has fallen to less than $100 million. Lampert recently offered to buy the Kenmore appliance line through his hedge fund for $400 million, suggesting that the Kenmore brand on its own is worth more than four times as much as the whole company.

All of which is a stunning reversal for a company that was once not only the nation's largest retailer, but also its largest employer.

In its heyday, Sears was both the Walmart and Amazon of its time. In the late 19th century and early decades of the 20th century, many Americans bought mass-produced goods for the first time through the Sears catalog. Most lived on farms and in small towns, and had previously made many of the goods they needed, such as clothes and furniture, themselves.

Sears stores helped reshape America itself, drawing shoppers away from traditional Main Street merchants and into malls, contributing to the suburbanization of the country after World War II. And its appliances introduced many American homes to labor-saving devices that changed family dynamics.

But long before the rise of Amazon and online shopping, Sears struggled to keep up with changing shopping habits.

Big box retailers such as Walmart beat it on both price and selection. In 1999, Sears was booted out of the Dow Jones industrial average, where it had been for 75 years. Home Depot took its place.

In more recent years, Sears has struggled just to stay alive.

It told investors last year that there was "substantial doubt" it could stay in business. Lampert's latest warning to the board raised a similar warning. He said it was in the best interest of creditors and shareholders to restructure the company "as a going concern."

Sears has lost $11.7 billion since 2010, its last profitable year, and sales have plunged 60% in that time. It has fewer than 900 stores, down from a combined 3,500 US stores when Sears and Kmart merged in 2005.

In July, the company closed the last Sears store in Chicago, its former hometown. And the company recently announced that 46 more stores will close just before the holiday shopping season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Homemade Apple Dumplings and Bazaar

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Couple rescues California family from burning car

Image

Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

Image

A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game