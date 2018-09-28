Clear
White House spokesman on Kavanaugh votes: 'We're getting there'

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018
After a day spent sitting rapt before his television watching emotionally charged testimony, President Donald Trump awoke Friday confident in his Supreme Court nominee's chances.

The optimism was evident by the parade of White House officials blanketing morning television to proclaim Judge Brett Kavanaugh's name all but cleared from sexual assault allegations, which were levied in vivid detail by his accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

But if Trump's team was buoyed by Kavanaugh's explosively irate response, they were not quite ready to proclaim outright victory.

"We believe we're getting there," Raj Shah, a White House spokesman detailed to Kavanaugh's confirmation team, said on CNN. "We think that yesterday was a strong step forward."

"I certainly hope so and I certainly think so and I think that we have to move forward in this process," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders when questioned on ABC if the votes were in place for confirmation.

It was a cautiously upbeat approach that reflected a still-uncertain fate for Kavanaugh, whose angry and tearful performance on Capitol Hill played well at the White House but less clear how it affected the fence-sitting senators who will decide whether to confirm or deny him a seat on the court.

White House officials have been in regular contact with those Republican lawmakers, which include Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The television appearances were made before Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who was undecided, announced he will vote for Kavanaugh.

Sanders told reporters on Friday that President Donald Trump himself hadn't yet spoken to those senators following the hearing. Trump did phone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, and they agreed that the Senate should move forward on voting on Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Still, White House aides were careful in describing Ford's testimony, which the President viewed silently aboard Air Force One and later at the White House.

"She was very compelling, and I think very sympathetic," presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway said on CBS. "It seems she absolutely was wronged by somebody. That she was sexually assaulted, as Judge Kavanaugh said, at some point, somewhere, by someone. And that he and the rest of us mean her no ill will."

