URGENT - Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. ET

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. E...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 11:41 AM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 11:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday, per a motion approved by the panel.

