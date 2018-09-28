Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sophie Turner: 'Game of Thrones' viewers will be divided over show's ending

In case you thought the world wasn't already sufficiently polarized, the "Game of Thrones" series finale is ...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 11:41 AM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 11:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In case you thought the world wasn't already sufficiently polarized, the "Game of Thrones" series finale is coming and one of its stars thinks the ending may be divisive.

Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark and told IGN there were "a lot of tears" when she read the series finale script.

Arts and entertainment

Television dramas

Television programming

"I think, you know, as an actor it was really satisfying -- I think for everyone, everyone's storylines -- to be able to act out the way that it all ends," she said. "It was really satisfying for us."

As for how obsessed viewers of the hit HBO series will feel, Turner had a different opinion.

"Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans," Turner said. "I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think."

Based on the popular George R.R. series of fantasy novels, "Game of Thrones" is known for its rabid -- and vocal -- fan base and they've been eagerly awaiting the eighth and final season of the show.

"I think it will be really interesting to see people's reactions. But, for me, reading the script, it was just, like, heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script. It just says, 'End of Game of Thrones,'" Turner said. "That was really emotional."

The actress, who is also reprising her role as X-Men member Jean Grey in "Dark Phoenix," gave some insight into her "Game of Thrones" character during the final season.

"She kind of takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for," Turner said. "Over the course of the series, she's been completely unaware of what she wants, where she wants to be, who she really is. At the end of this season, I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show."

"Game of Thrones" is slated to return in summer 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Nice weather for the weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Couple rescues California family from burning car

Image

Parent fight ends in shooting outside Texas football game

Image

A cold front will begin moving into the area through the overnight and this will bring a chilly nigh

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

Image

Community pulls out of Stellar Grant running

Image

Middle Eastern Festival this weekend

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game