URGENT - Jeff Flake announces he will vote for Kavanaugh nomination

(CNN) -- Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona announced Friday morning that he would vote to confirm Pre...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 10:28 AM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 10:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona announced Friday morning that he would vote to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. "I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh," Flake, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and was a key undecided Republican vote, said in a statement.

