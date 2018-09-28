Clear
Tom Hanks is your new neighbor Mister Rogers

Sony Pictures has released the first photo of actor Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers from the upcoming film about the iconic children's show host.

Tom Hanks is ready to be your neighbor.

Sony Pictures has released the first photo of the actor as Fred Rogers from the upcoming and as-yet-untitled film about the iconic children's show host.

The tweet that accompanied the photo said the movie is slated for release in October 2019.

The film will follow the story of a reporter who develops an emotional bond with Rogers while profiling him for a magazine, according to director Marielle Heller, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the film earlier this year.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired for 31 seasons over multiple decades until coming to an end in 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

His life and legacy received renewed attention this year thanks to the critically-hailed documentary film by Morgan Neville, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

