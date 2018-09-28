Clear

American Bar Association: Delay Kavanaugh until FBI investigates assault allegations

The American Bar Association is calling on the Senate Judiciary Committee to halt the consideration of Presi...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 1:50 AM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 1:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The American Bar Association is calling on the Senate Judiciary Committee to halt the consideration of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until an FBI investigation is completed into the sexual assault allegations that have roiled his nomination.

In a strongly worded letter obtained by CNN Thursday, the organization said it is making the extraordinary request "because of the ABA's respect for the rule of law and due process under law," siding with concerns voiced by Senate Democrats since Christine Blasey Ford's decades-old allegations became public.

Assault and battery

Brett Kavanaugh

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Department of Justice

US federal court system

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Senate

US Supreme Court

"The basic principles that underscore the Senate's constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and facts by the FBI," said Robert Carlson, president of the organization, in a Thursday night letter addressed to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein.

"Each appointment to our nation's Highest Court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote," Carlson wrote. "Deciding to proceed without conducting additional investigation would not only have a lasting impact on the Senate's reputation, but it will also negatively affect the great trust necessary for the American people to have in the Supreme Court."

The comments are striking because the organization gave Kavanaugh its highest rating of unanimous, "well-qualified" for the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh himself touted that rating at Thursday's emotionally-charged hearing where he denied Ford's sworn testimony that he attempted to rape her when they were teenagers.

Kavanaugh noted he was "thoroughly vetted" by the ABA.

"For 12 years, everyone who has appeared before me on the D.C. Circuit has praised my judicial temperament," Kavanaugh said Thursday. "That's why I have the unanimous, well qualified rating from the American Bar Association."

In the letter, the ABA president says the Senate must remain "an institution that will reliably follow the law and not politics," saying a "thorough FBI investigation will demonstrate its commitment to a Supreme Court that is above reproach."

Republicans have rejected Democratic calls for an FBI probe and are planning to hold a committee vote Friday before moving the nomination to the floor this weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Overnight Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

Image

Community pulls out of Stellar Grant running

Image

Middle Eastern Festival this weekend

Image

Future plans for the Hulman Center?

Image

Brian Moseman plea agreement

Image

The Vigo County School Board and the Danny Tanoos charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game