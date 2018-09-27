Clear

Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance on 'Murphy Brown' premiere

"Murphy Brown" returned to TV on Thursday night with help from another woman some people have missed seeing ...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 12:05 AM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 12:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Murphy Brown" returned to TV on Thursday night with help from another woman some people have missed seeing regularly.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared on the revival's premiere episode in a role that had not been formally announced before it aired.

As part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show. (Of her resemblance, Clinton's character said, "I get that a lot.")

"Your reputation proceeds you, but I want you to know I'm not afraid of hard work, I'm qualified, and ready on day one," Clinton quipped.

In the part, the former secretary of state flexed her comedy muscles, joking at one point she had been secretary "of a very large organization" for four years when asked about her experience. "

She also noted, "I do have some experience with emails."

Brown tells the candidate that she is "impressive" but "maybe a little over-qualified." Nonetheless, she takes her contact information. Her email? Hilary@youcouldhavehadme.com.

REVIEW: 'Murphy Brown,' 'Magnum P.I.' get very different makeovers

The episode as a whole focused on Brown getting her team back together for a new show that aims to make sense of tumultuous current events. At the same time, Brown's son (Jake Mcdorman), now in his late 20s, earns a chance to have his own show on a rival network, a Fox News-like Wolf Network.

The premiere did not skimp on its references to President Donald Trump. In fact, in the episode, Brown gets into a Twitter spar with Trump, a move she later regrets.

Clinton will soon be seen on another CBS scripted series.

She and former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell make guest appearances on the upcoming season premiere of "Madam Secretary," playing themselves.

The episode airs October 7.

Clinton's appearance on "Murphy Brown" drew strong reactions from some viewers, in part because it came on the same day that the Senate Judiciary Committee heard hours of emotional testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual assault.

"Hillary on Murphy Brown is what we all needed tonight," wrote one Twitter user.

Another was not so pleased, writing: "TV is entertainment only. Politics do not belong in my entertainment."

Image

PH NV Preview

Image

UNI beats ISU football

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

THS tennis sectional

Image

Mostly clear night...but fog is possible

Image

Community pulls out of Stellar Grant running

Image

Middle Eastern Festival this weekend

Image

Future plans for the Hulman Center?

Image

Brian Moseman plea agreement

Image

The Vigo County School Board and the Danny Tanoos charges

