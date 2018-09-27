Clear

Former Minneapolis officer to stand trial in Justine Ruszczyk's death

A judge set an April trial date for a former Minneapolis officer charged in the fatal shooting of ...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 8:40 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 8:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A judge set an April trial date for a former Minneapolis officer charged in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.

Mohamed Noor faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of the unarmed Australia native, 40, in July 2017.

Justine Ruszczyk

Misc people

Civilian casualties

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Midwestern United States

Minnesota

North America

Shootings

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

War casualties

Mohamed Noor

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Court trials

Law and legal system

Minneapolis

Trial and procedure

Noor was released on a $400,000 bond after turning himself into authorities in March.

His attorney, Tom Plunkett, declined to comment on Thursday's ruling but previously said his client's actions were consistent with training and department policies. Prosecutors contend Noor was never under threat and should not have opened fire.

Hennepin County Judge Kathryn L. Quaintance on Thursday ruled there was probable cause to charge Noor and set the April 1 trial date.

Ruszczyk called 911 late at night to report the possible assault in an alley.

Officer Matthew Harrity told investigators he drove to the scene, with Noor in the passenger seat, and was startled by a "loud sound" near the squad car, according to Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Immediately afterward, Ruszczyk approached the window on the driver's side, and Noor shot Ruszczyk through the window, Harrity said.

Ruszczyk died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Noor and Harrity were initially placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Noor had been on the police force for two years and was his precinct's first Somali-American officer.

Noor's actions did not reflect the training he and Harrity received on responding to possible threats to their safety, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told reporters in March.

"There is no evidence that Officer Noor encountered a threat, appreciated a threat, investigated a threat or confirmed a threat that justified his decision to use deadly force," Freeman said.

Noor's last day of employment on the force was in March, said Chief Medaria Arradondo. The chief said he couldn't say whether Noor was fired.

Ruszczyk's death caused outrage in the United States and her home country of Australia and led to the resignation of Minneapolis' then-police chief.

Ruszczyk was a veterinary surgeon in Australia, and worked as a spiritual healer, yoga and meditation instructor and life coach in Minnesota. Her fiance, Don Damond, said the two had planned to get married that summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Overnight Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Web exclusive weather update

Image

Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store

Image

99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100

Image

Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game