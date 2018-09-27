Clear

Kavanaugh gets combative with Democratic senator over questions about drinking

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday combatively responded to questions from Sen. Amy Klobuchar...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 8:40 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 8:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday combatively responded to questions from Sen. Amy Klobuchar about his drinking habits.

Kavanaugh's drinking as a high school and college student has become a line of questioning in a hearing about sexual assault allegations made against him. The Minnesota Democrat addressed her father's own struggle with alcoholism during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, including the fact that her father still attends Alcoholics Anonymous as age 90 to combat his struggle. She then asked Kavanaugh if he had ever drank so much he "didn't remember what happened the night before or part of what happened."

Amy Klobuchar

Brett Kavanaugh

Political Figures - US

"You're asking about blackout, I don't know, have you?" he responded.

"Could you answer the question, judge?" Klobuchar said, looking somewhat surprised by the response. "So, you have, that's not happened? Is that your answer."

"Yeah, and I'm curious if you have," he added.

"I have no drinking problem, judge," she said, her timing running out.

"Nor do I," Kavanaugh concluded.

The exchange was a bizarre turn in a hearing full of surprises and Kavanaugh, seemingly aware that he had crossed a line with his responses, apologized after the committee took a short break.

"Sorry I did that," he said. "This is a tough process. I'm sorry about that."

"I appreciate that," Klobuchar said. "I'd like to add when you have a parent that is an alcoholic, you are pretty careful about drinking."

Klobuchar has written extensively about her father's alcoholism, including in her 2015 memoir and in a 2010 profile with Elle magazine.

"He had two DWIs when I was in junior high and it was on the front page of the paper," she told Elle. "Some kid used a key and carved drunk on my locker."

She also recalled that after she watched her father struggle to put a diaper on her younger sister, a young Klobuchar wrote this note to her mother: "I think something's rong. Can you please check when you get home? I didn't want to hurt his feels."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Overnight Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Web exclusive weather update

Image

Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store

Image

99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100

Image

Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game