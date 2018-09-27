Clear

Air Force awards $9 billion contract to Boeing for new training jets

The US Air Force has awarded a $9.2 billion contract to Boeing to produce hundreds of trainer aircraft to re...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 6:57 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US Air Force has awarded a $9.2 billion contract to Boeing to produce hundreds of trainer aircraft to replace its current 57-year-old fleet of training jets.

"The Air Force currently plans to purchase 351 T-X aircraft, 46 simulators, and associated ground equipment," the Air Force said in a statement announcing the award.

The trainer aircraft are part of the Air Force's T-X program, which has long sought to acquire a jet to replace the current training aircraft. The aging T-38 Talon first entered service in the 1960s.

"This new aircraft will provide the advanced training capabilities we need to increase the lethality and effectiveness of future Air Force pilots," Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson said in the statement.

The first T-X aircraft and simulators are scheduled to arrive at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, in 2023.

Boeing announced that it has won the contract via a tweet.

The award comes just days after Boeing won another Air Force contract, this one valued at over $2 billion, to replace the helicopters used to secure the military's nuclear missile sites.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Overnight Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Web exclusive weather update

Image

Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store

Image

99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100

Image

Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game