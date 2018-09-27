Lindsey Graham: Kavanaugh accuser 'just as much a victim' as Kavanaugh

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham railed against Democratic opponents of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday and compared the judge's treatment to the experience of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who came forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

"I'm not going to reward people for playing a political game, I think, with her life," Graham said. "She is just as much a victim of this as I think Brett Kavanaugh (is). Because somebody betrayed her trust, and we know who she gave the letter to."

Graham made his comments to reporters on Capitol Hill following Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee and ahead of Kavanaugh's scheduled reappearance before the panel. Kavanaugh is testifying Thursday afternoon.

Graham expressed deep seated anger with his Democratic counterparts for their handling of the accusations from Ford and for California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein's decision not to inform others about the allegations after Ford reached out to her confidentially earlier this year.

He accused Democrats further of trying to use the allegations against Kavanaugh to delay the confirmation process and ultimately prevent President Donald Trump from getting Kavanaugh on the court.

"All I can say is that we're 40-something days away from the election." Graham said. "And their goal, not Ms. Ford's goal, is to delay this past the midterms so they can win the Senate and never allow Trump to fill the seat."

Graham called Ford a "nice lady," but said her story was uncorroborated and pointed to Kavanaugh's denial of her allegations. He suggested a rejection of Kavanaugh's nomination based on these allegations would set a bad precedent as well.

"God help anybody else that gets nominated," Graham said.

He also took issue with the notion of waiting for an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh.

"The FBI is going to tell us what?" Graham said. "What house are they going to go to? What city are they going to go to? Who are they going to talk to? Because they tell us the month, barely the year, so this is all delay?"