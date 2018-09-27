Clear

URGENT - Brett Kavanaugh denies assault charges, calls process a 'national disgrace'

(CNN) -- Brett Kavanaugh portrayed himself as a victim Thursday, saying he and his family have been "tota...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Brett Kavanaugh portrayed himself as a victim Thursday, saying he and his family have been "totally and permanently destroyed" by the sexual assault allegations he faces. As the nation watched an extraordinary Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Kavanaugh rebutted his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, in a hearing that can decide the fate of President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court. He said he welcomed any investigation, even as Republican senators have said they don't see a need for the FBI probe Ford's claim. "This confirmation process has become a national disgrace," he said. "The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process. But you have replaced advise and consent with search and destroy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Nice fall weather setting up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teens mistakenly steal oregano from Colorado pot store

Image

99-year-old beautician still doing hair, to retire at 100

Image

Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

Image

The Tiger Trot at Farrington Grove

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game