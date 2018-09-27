Clear

Tech billionaire sets new Australian real estate record by spending $72 million

A tech billionaire and his wife are the new owners of Australia's most expensive home.Atlassian co-fo...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 10:42 AM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A tech billionaire and his wife are the new owners of Australia's most expensive home.

Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes and his wife Annie have purchased Fairwater, a sprawling waterfront estate in Sydney that was owned by the Fairfax publishing family for over a century.

A spokesperson for Atlassian confirmed the purchase but declined to reveal how much was paid. Australian property website Domain said the final price could exceed 100 million Australian dollars ($72 million), making it the priciest home ever sold in the country.

"We are delighted with the purchase of Fairwater for our young family and look forward to continuing the legacy of this beautiful Sydney home," the couple said in a statement.

"We love the idea of raising our four young children in this historic property, filling the house and gardens with love and laughter through the years," they added.

Related: Where is the US housing market headed? 4 things you need to know

Fairwater is the largest piece of private property on Sydney's harbor, according to Domain.

The historic home was last occupied by Mary Fairfax, the third wife of media magnate Warwick Fairfax. Mary Fairfax died in 2017 at the age of 95.

House prices in Sydney have nearly doubled over the past decade from an average of 465,030 Australian dollars ($336,000) in March 2008 to 878,325 Australian dollars ($634,630) in March 2018, according to CoreLogic.

Foreign buyers, including many from China, and low interest rates have helped to fuel the dramatic price increases.

Cannon-Brookes founded Atlassian with Scott Farquhar, who bought a neighboring home last year for 71 million Australian dollars ($51 million), according to Domain.

The two entrepreneurs, who share the title of CEO at Atlassian, started the enterprise software firm in 2002. The company now has more than 2,500 employees and was listed on Nasdaq in 2015.

According to Bloomberg, Cannon-Brookes is the world's 261st richest person with a net worth of $6.4 billion.

— Jethro Mullen contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Nice fall weather setting up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

Image

The Tiger Trot at Farrington Grove

Image

ISU's new president holds fall address

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

IU Basketball Media Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game