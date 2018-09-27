Clear

9-year-old girl among nearly 200 dead in Nigeria floods

Severe flooding has killed nearly 200 people in Nigeria, including a 9-year-old girl, officials said Thursda...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 10:42 AM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Severe flooding has killed nearly 200 people in Nigeria, including a 9-year-old girl, officials said Thursday.

Bernadette Uzo, 9, was swept away by flash floods that wreaked havoc this week in a remote village in the southeastern state of Anambra, according to local media reports.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Africa

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Floods and flooding

Natural disasters

Nigeria

Society

Western Africa

Anambra is among the states hard hit by the disaster, Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency said.

Residents in flooded areas have been asked to evacuate their homes to avoid being trapped as water levels continue to rise, the agency said.

Around 176,000 people have been displaced following weeks of heavy rainfall in several states in Nigeria, the agency said.

"In some communities, people are trapped and we are trying to make arrangements to evacuate them," said Brandon Walson, the agency's incident coordinator in Anambra and Delta states.

Nigeria declared a national disaster September 17 after 100 people were killed in central and southern states following severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfalls.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved $8.2 million "for the procurement of medical and relief materials" to help flooding victims, he said.

Five emergency operation centers have been created to coordinate search and rescue operations while also providing humanitarian support for those displaced by the floods.

Nigeria suffers from flooding almost annually during its rainy season, which lasts from July to September.

But this year's situation worsened after two major rivers burst their banks, sweeping away homes in the central part of the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Nice fall weather setting up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

Image

The Tiger Trot at Farrington Grove

Image

ISU's new president holds fall address

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

IU Basketball Media Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game