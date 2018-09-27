Clear

Kavanaugh, Ford set to testify in Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Christine Blasey Ford will air her allegation of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, and Kavanaugh will ...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 8:53 AM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 8:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Christine Blasey Ford will air her allegation of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh, and Kavanaugh will defend himself, as the nation watches Thursday's extraordinary Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee will attempt to convince majority Republicans to confirm him despite Ford's allegation that he assaulted her as a teenager -- and as other accusations of sexual misconduct emerge from Kavanaugh's youth.

Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

US Congress

US Senate

Government bodies and offices

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

The hearing will start at 10 a.m. ET, with Ford testifying first, followed by Kavanaugh.

Each senator will get five minutes to ask questions and can hand that duty off to another senator or a staffer. Republicans have hired Arizona sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to ask questions on their behalf.

In her written testimony submitted Wednesday, Ford pushed back against Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who have cast her as part of a smear campaign intended to thwart Kavanaugh's confirmation.

"My motivation in coming forward was to provide the facts about how Mr. Kavanaugh's actions have damaged my life, so that you can take that into serious consideration as you make your decision about how to proceed," Ford said. "It is not my responsibility to determine whether Mr. Kavanaugh deserves to sit on the Supreme Court. My responsibility is to tell the truth."

According to his prepared testimony, Kavanaugh plans to tell senators that he "said and did things in high school that make me cringe now" -- but that he "never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes." Earlier this month, he told Judiciary Committee staffers he didn't recall ever meeting Ford.

The Supreme Court nominee has been "incandescent" -- as in extremely angry -- according to one person involved in his preparation. For Kavanaugh, his supporters say, it's not as much about a Supreme Court seat now but defending his name. He vehemently denies Ford's allegations and says that perhaps she was sexually assaulted by someone in some place but it wasn't him.

Thursday's hearing comes as two other named individuals have levied allegations against Kavanaugh. Democrats are pushing committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to subpoena Mark Judge, the Kavanaugh friend who Ford says was in the room with him when she was assaulted.

Regarding other allegations -- some of which have been anonymous -- that have come to the committee since Ford came forward, Kavanaugh has called some of them "ridiculous," his supporters tell CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Nice fall weather setting up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

‘I’ve never seen one get racist to that level’: Hoosier may be involved in fight after Cubs game

Image

Rollover Crash in So. Vigo Co

Image

Very pleasant air has arrived.

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

Image

The Tiger Trot at Farrington Grove

Image

ISU's new president holds fall address

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

IU Basketball Media Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game