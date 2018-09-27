Police arrested a man at Dublin airport on Thursday morning for breaking on to the tarmac and trying to chase down a plane after missing his flight, RTE, Ireland's public service broadcaster, reported.
The man in his twenties and a woman had missed a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam, according to RTE.
Arrests
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Dublin
Europe
Ireland
Law and legal system
Law enforcement
Northern Europe
Accidents, disasters and safety
Air transportation
Air transportation safety
Airports
Aviation security
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Safety issues and practices
Transportation and warehousing
Travel and tourism
Travel safety and security
As the couple spoke with airline staff at the gate, the man broke through the door and ran onto the tarmac, the Press Association news agency reported.
He then tried to flag down the plane as it taxied away from the gate, but he was held back by staff. The man has been taken to a nearby police station for questioning, PA reported.
"A male and female passenger were late for a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam this morning and arrived at the boarding gate after the flight had closed," the airport spokesperson told RTE.
Related Content
- Man arrested in Dublin Airport for trying to chase plane
- Ireland decides: Reactions from Dublin
- Plane crashes near Seattle airport
- Dublin hotels: Super choices on any budget
- Firefighters killed in Indiana airport plane collision
- Firefighters killed in airport plane collision
- Plane passengers reportedly ill at JFK airport
- Fall in love with Dublin in 1.5 minutes
- Dublin restaurants: Delicious food from fancy to rustic
- Dublin pubs: The best grub, pints and good cheer