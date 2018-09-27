Clear

What Bill Cosby will be eating behind bars

Bill Cosby has left behind a luxurious world of private jets, fancy hotel suites and foie gras for his new l...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 1:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bill Cosby has left behind a luxurious world of private jets, fancy hotel suites and foie gras for his new life behind bars.

With the 81-year-old, once-revered actor serving three to 10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institute at Phoenix shared some of the meals served at the facility where he's now known as Inmate No. NN7687.

There are no truffles or caviar on the prison menu, which changes daily and offers meat and vegetarian options.

Thursday's breakfast will be one cup of Bran Flakes -- along with fruit juice, two slices of toast, milk and coffee.

For lunch the same day, the prison will serve a hamburger or soy burger, while dinner will be beans or poultry Italiano -- served with red sauce, rotini pasta and two slices of bread. Dessert will include a half-cup of gelatin, but it's unclear whether the prison serves the Jell-O brand of dessert that Cosby advertised for decades in TV commercials.

On other days of the week, breakfast will include cereal, toast or grits, along with the same breakfast beverages.

The weekend lunch menu includes cheese pizza or veggie burgers, and breaded veal patty or tofu burger. During the week, the prison will serve different meals daily, including macaroni and cheese; hamburger or soy burger; and Santa Fe seasoned fish -- or bean burger -- with Mexican rice.

Cosby arrived Tuesday night at the prison in Collegeville -- 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia and not far from the Montgomery County courthouse where he was convicted.

His first prison meal at the facility was baked meatballs and rice, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy.

