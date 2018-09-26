Clear

Carabao Cup: Chelsea put Liverpool out as West Ham run riot in 8-0 mauling

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea spoiled Liverpool's perfect start to the season when a late Eden Hazard stunner dum...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 12:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea spoiled Liverpool's perfect start to the season when a late Eden Hazard stunner dumped the Premier League leaders out of the Carabao Cup Wednesday night.

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge had opened the scoring on 58 minutes, before Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri pegged Jurgen Klopp's runaway side back eleven minutes from time.

Continents and regions

England

Europe

Football (Soccer)

Liverpool

Northern Europe

Premier League

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

United Kingdom

West Ham United FC

The match was headed to penalties when Hazard, receiving the ball outside the box on the right wing, skipped through Liverpool's defense before whipping a shot into the top corner to score a stunning winner with five minutes to go.

Chelsea's assistant coach Gianfranco Zola hailed the mercurial Belgian as "one of the best in the world" following the late solo goal, according to the BBC. "It's a fantastic goal. Not only the beauty of it but for the time he scored it," the former Chelsea talisman said of the second-half sub, adding that he felt the best is yet to come from a "remarkable" player.

Huge scorelines; late drama

Meanwhile, beleaguered Premier League side West Ham took the EFL's cup competition as a welcome respite from its league travails to put eight unanswered goals against hapless Macclesfield Town.

The gap between the top flight team and Macclesfield, languishing in 24th in England's fourth-tier competition was too great an obstacle for the Cheshire side, which went down without a whimper to braces from Robert Snodgrass and Grady Diangiana and goals from Lucas Perez, Ryan Fredericks and Angelo Ogbonna after Michail Antonio opened scoring just before the half-hour mark.

Elsewhere, Arsenal continued its resurgence of form under new boss Unai Emery with a routine 3-0 win over fellow London side Brentford, with Danny Welbeck finding his scoring boots after only five minutes, before adding a second before the break.

The Bees' Alan Judge pulled one back through a free kick 13 minutes -- his first goal in almost a 1,000 days following a double-leg break, according to the BBC -- after the restart but Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette put the result beyond doubt in injury time to advance his side to the next round.

It was late drama at Milton Keynes' Stadium MK as the Gunners' arch-rivals Tottenham needed penalties to advance at the expense of Watford -- this year's surprise package in the Premier League -- after Watford's Etienne Kapoue equalized in the 89th minute to cancel out Erik Lamela's goal just three minutes earlier.

In the other Carabao Cup tie of the evening, 10-man Championship side Nottingham Forest beat Stoke City despite a late rally from the Potters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
A Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

Image

The Tiger Trot at Farrington Grove

Image

ISU's new president holds fall address

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

IU Basketball Media Day

Image

Teaming up to help those in need

Image

Let's Get Real teaches kids about the challenges of being an adult

Image

Rosedale Abuse Program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game