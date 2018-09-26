Clear

China's Tiangong-2 space lab will fall to Earth in 2019

China's second space lab will return to Earth in July 2019 in a controlled destruction, the country's space ...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 12:12 AM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 12:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China's second space lab will return to Earth in July 2019 in a controlled destruction, the country's space agency said Wednesday.

The announcement comes just six months after the country's first space lab, named Tiangong-1, made international news when it infamously plummeted out of orbit in an uncontrolled descent.

Asia

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celestial bodies and objects

China

Continents and regions

Earth

East Asia

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Planets and moons

Space and aeronautics agencies

Space and astronomy

Space exploration

Space industry

Space stations

Spacecraft and satellites

It fell into the South Pacific Ocean in April, mostly burning up in the atmosphere before it reached the ocean.

The second space lab, Tiangong-2, which has been in orbit for two years, was launched in 2016. According to state media, it performed 14 projects and carried a 600 kg load.

"Tiangong-2 has fulfilled its mission during the two-year time, and all the loads are now in good condition," said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office, according to state media.

"It will be in orbit until July 2019, and then will be controlled to deorbit."

In 2016, two astronauts spent a month inside Tiangong-2 as part of China's longest-ever crewed space mission. According to state media, they conducted experiments related to medicine, physics and biology.

It will have lasted barely half the time that its predecessor spent in orbit. Tiangong-1 was launched in September 2011 and spent at least five years in operation before it "ceased functioning" in March 2016, according to the Chinese space agency officials. It was not revealed why it had suddenly stopped working.

The Tiangong program (Tiangong means "Heavenly Palace" in English) is intended as the initial steps towards China's ultimate space goal: launching a permanent space station around 2022.

But a space station is just one part of the Chinese government's wide-ranging ambitions when it comes to its space program.

In August, Beijing unveiled the rover it was planning to send to explore the "dark side" of the moon later in 2018, while the launch of the country's first Mars probe is planned for 2020.

"Our overall goal is that, by around 2030, China will be among the major space powers of the world," Wu Yanhua, deputy chief of China's national space agency, told reporters in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
A Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Improving Terre Haute's infrastructure

Image

A cool night and more sun in the forecast

Image

Launch Terre Haute hosts community challenge

Image

The Tiger Trot at Farrington Grove

Image

ISU's new president holds fall address

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

IU Basketball Media Day

Image

Teaming up to help those in need

Image

Let's Get Real teaches kids about the challenges of being an adult

Image

Rosedale Abuse Program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game