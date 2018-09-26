Clear

Kavanaugh on the Hill, Rosenstein uncertain: How Washington's Thursday is set to unfold

Washington is due for an explosive Thursday as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Fo...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:29 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 10:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Washington is due for an explosive Thursday as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are set to testify on Capitol Hill and as President Donald Trump considers the fate of the person overseeing the Russia investigation.

With a lot in store and any last-minute changes possible, here's a rough outline of what is expected:

Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford

Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to reopen its confirmation hearings for Kavanaugh on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in their high school years, is due to testify first. Following her testimony, Kavanaugh will appear again before the committee.

The all-male GOP side of the committee has hired a female prosecutor to ask questions on its behalf. Both Ford and Kavanaugh have prepared testimony laying out their competing assertions.

Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee chairman, has set the committee vote for Friday -- only a day after Ford and Kavanaugh are due to testify. Grassley has allowed for the possibility they could delay the vote if desired, but the notice would give Republicans the opportunity to move Kavanaugh through the panel and to the Senate floor in rapid succession over the coming days.

An announcement from the committee on Wednesday said Ford would give her opening statement followed by one five-minute round of questions from each senator or a designated staff counsel. Once Ford's testimony and questioning are through, Kavanaugh is scheduled to receive the same approach.

The announcement said there is no estimated duration for the hearing.

Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's fate gripped much of Washington on Monday morning as he headed to the White House just days after The New York Times reported he discussed secretly recording Trump and seeking to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Rosenstein denied the story, but a source told CNN that he expected to be fired when he headed to the White House and met John Kelly, Trump's chief of staff.

Later Monday, Rosenstein's position remain unchanged and Trump said he would meet with Rosenstein at the White House once he returned from the United Nations.

It is unclear when their meeting might take place. At a press conference on Wednesday, Trump said he could delay his meeting with Rosenstein so he could focus on the Kavanaugh hearing.

"I may call Rod tonight or tomorrow and ask for a little bit of a delay to the meeting because I don't want to do anything that gets in the delay of this very important Supreme Court pick," Trump said. "So I don't want it competing and hurting the decision, one way or another decision."

