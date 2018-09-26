Clear

Trump says he rejected meeting with Canada's Trudeau

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he rejected a meeting request from Canadian Prime Minister Justin...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 7:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 7:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he rejected a meeting request from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau amid a bitter NAFTA renegotiation.

"Yeah I did," Trump said. "His tariffs are too high and he doesn't seem to want to move."

He suggested there is deep mistrust in Chrystia Freeland, the lead Canadian trade negotiator, and her team.

"We're not getting along at all with their negotiators," Trump said.

And he warned the US would soon go after Canadian auto imports.

