Clear

URGENT - Trump calls Kavanaugh allegations 'a big, fat con job'

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump convened a rare solo news conference Wednesday on the eve of a blockbuste...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 7:05 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 7:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump convened a rare solo news conference Wednesday on the eve of a blockbuster Senate hearing that could determine the fate of his beleaguered Supreme Court nominee, defending his pick against what he called "a big, fat con job." Embittered at how a once-assured confirmation process for Judge Brett Kavanaugh has unraveled, Trump hoped to wrest back control during the early evening appearance in New York. It's only the second time he's held a solo news conference on US soil as president. Trump on Wednesday stood by his decision not to call on the FBI to reopen its background investigation of Kavanaugh. "The FBI told us they've investigated Judge Kavanaugh six times, five times, many times over the years. They know him very well," Trump said. "It's not for the FBI," Trump said, echoing his past comments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
A Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teaming up to help those in need

Image

Let's Get Real teaches kids about the challenges of being an adult

Image

Rosedale Abuse Program

Image

United Methodist Village announces leadership changes

Image

Nevins Township Coal Explosion

Image

A cooler night ahead

Image

Freelandville Mission Trip

Image

Fire prevention parade

Image

News Terre Haute tent ordnance

Image

Statement on behalf of Danny Tanoos

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game