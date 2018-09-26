Clear

80,000 deaths caused by flu last season, CDC says

An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter, according to the US Centers for...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 7:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 7:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means it was the deadliest season in more than four decades -- since 1976, the date of the first published paper reporting total seasonal flu deaths, said CDC Spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund.

In previous seasons, flu-related deaths have ranged from a low of about 12,000 during the 2011-2012 season to a high of about 56,000 during the 2012-2013.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Diseases and disorders

Government organizations - US

Health and medical

Infectious diseases

Influenza

Public health

US Department of Health and Human Services

US federal departments and agencies

Overall, the United States experienced one of the most severe flu seasons in recent decades. Severity is based on flu activity, hospitalizations, and deaths from pneumonia or influenza, explained Nordlund. She added, "across the board, last year was definitely bad."

The season began with an increase of illness in November; high activity occurred during January and February, and then illness continued through the end of March.

"The thing that was most notable about last year was how high in terms of activity things were," said Nordlund. She explained that last season, unlike previous seasons, flu did not strike one region of the country and then move across the land. "There were three consecutive weeks when the entire continental US was affected by flu at a very high level," she said.

The 2017-2018 season was also marked by high severity across all age groups -- the first season where the CDC found that to be the case.

Overall, the effectiveness of the seasonal flu vaccine for last season was estimated to be 40%. This means the flu vaccine reduced a person's risk of having to seek medical care by 40%, the CDC found.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
A Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teaming up to help those in need

Image

Let's Get Real teaches kids about the challenges of being an adult

Image

Rosedale Abuse Program

Image

United Methodist Village announces leadership changes

Image

Nevins Township Coal Explosion

Image

A cooler night ahead

Image

Freelandville Mission Trip

Image

Fire prevention parade

Image

News Terre Haute tent ordnance

Image

Statement on behalf of Danny Tanoos

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game