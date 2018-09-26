Clear

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:-- Both Christine Blasey Ford and...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 5:20 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Both Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are trying to make their case with the release of new documents.

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

-- Meanwhile, a third woman has come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexually aggressive behavior at alcohol-fueled parties during high school years. Follow live updates.

-- President Trump said during a UN Security Council meeting that China is interfering in US midterm elections to damage him politically.

-- China blocked a US Navy warship from docking in Hong Kong, the latest move in a growing diplomatic feud between the two countries.

-- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point again. That's the rate that helps determine costs of mortgages and credit cards.

-- Bill Cosby is now living in a brand new, state-of-the-art prison. Here's what life will be like for him.

-- As the FBI offers a $10,000 reward for information about a missing 6-year-old with autism, the boy's father is blaming himself.

-- Boxer Victor Ortiz turned himself in on a rape charge days before his next fight.

-- Trump has bragged about being the most popular president in the Republican Party, but how many Americans actually support him?

-- The new Apple Watch hits stores Friday, and our tech editor says it's showing up the latest iPhones. Read the review.

-- In an essay for the New York Times, Padma Lakshmi says she was raped as a teen and stayed silent about it.

-- Shia LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth are ending their marriage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Becoming mainly sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nevins Township Coal Explosion

Image

A cooler night ahead

Image

Freelandville Mission Trip

Image

Fire prevention parade

Image

News Terre Haute tent ordnance

Image

Statement on behalf of Danny Tanoos

Image

Race for the Cure, Oct 6th at Meadows Shopping Center

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

The Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute

Image

Tanoos appeared in Marion Superior Court 4 with his attorneys for the 9 a.m. hearing.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game