Shia LaBeouf and wife Mia Goth divorcing

Shia LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth are ending their marriage.A representative for the "Transformers" ...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 3:37 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 3:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Shia LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth are ending their marriage.

A representative for the "Transformers" actor confirmed that LaBeaouf, 32, and Goth, 24, have filed for divorce

"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce," his representative said in a statement. "The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

LaBeouf and Goth were married in October 2016 in a ceremony that was live streamed.

LaBeouf later told Ellen DeGeneres that they had not intended to share their ceremony with the public, but they were "proud" of their nuptials.

"It was love," he told the host of their ceremony.

LaBeouf has multiple films slated for release in the coming year, including a drama he wrote called "Honey Boy."

Goth will next appear in Luca Guadagnino's horror film "Suspiria," which will be released in November.

